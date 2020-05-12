Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Purchased by LaFleur & Godfrey LLC

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $435,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,423,621 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Walt Disney by 782.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416,143 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $161.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Argus cut their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Walt Disney stock opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $79.07 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $101.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $194.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41, a PEG ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

