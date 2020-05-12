Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Hohimer Wealth Management LLC

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,304 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Cowen increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Walt Disney from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.38.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $107.77 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The company has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.19.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

