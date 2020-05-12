Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Buy Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered Walt Disney from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.38.

DIS opened at $107.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.19. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $2,572,048,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 5,464.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,504,570 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $435,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,621 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912,886 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $391,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,416,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $194,314,000. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

