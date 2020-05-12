Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Sells 3,138 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 2.4% of Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 57.8% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock opened at $183.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $359.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.02. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.45% and a net margin of 52.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.06%.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total value of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,251,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,463,849. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Visa from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Guggenheim downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

