Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 43.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,990,000 after acquiring an additional 42,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after acquiring an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,602,631 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,075,405,000 after acquiring an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,317,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $231.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $182.44.

NYSE WAT opened at $189.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.27. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $154.39 and a twelve month high of $245.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

