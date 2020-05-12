Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Stock Position Reduced by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,539 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Waters worth $12,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Waters by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,117 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Waters by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Waters by 199.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,511,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Waters by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,476 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,085,000. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

NYSE WAT opened at $189.31 on Tuesday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $245.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $182.44.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.