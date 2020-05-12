Watts Water Technologies Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:WTS)

Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Watts Water Technologies in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $382.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.07.

NYSE WTS opened at $77.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $69.02 and a 52 week high of $114.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $194,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Munish Nanda sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $107,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,311,293.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

