Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $8.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential downside of 18.40% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Wave Life Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a market cap of $329.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.04.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,211.53% and a negative return on equity of 144.62%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wave Life Sciences will post -3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 3,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $25,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,057 shares in the company, valued at $290,897.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul Bolno sold 11,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $89,890.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 319,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,100.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,620 shares of company stock valued at $138,317. 39.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matisse Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 68,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 991,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 209.3% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

