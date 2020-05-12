Wayfair Inc Expected to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Wayfair in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($2.04). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($1.69) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($6.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($6.25) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($6.32) EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

W opened at $190.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.94. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $21.70 and a 1-year high of $192.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 3.20.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. Wayfair’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc bought 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,737,500.00. Also, Director Robert James Gamgort sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,397,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock worth $33,957,783. 30.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spruce House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Wayfair by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,617 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

