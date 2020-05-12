Wedbush Weighs in on Voyager Therapeutics Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.83). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.99) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.09) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Voyager Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.61.

Shares of VYGR opened at $12.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $414.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.26 and a 52 week high of $28.79.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.13. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 34.70%. The business had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,091 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $26,304.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,064.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

