Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Weingarten Realty Investors is focused on delivering solid returns to shareholders by actively developing, acquiring, and intensively managing properties in twenty one states that span the southern portion of the United States from coast to coast. Weingarten’s business activities encompass the long-term ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of strategically located neighborhood and community shopping centers and select industrial properties. The vast majority of our shopping centers are anchored by either a supermarket or a national value-oriented retailer. These anchors combined with convenient locations, attractive and well-maintained properties and a strong tenant mix help to ensure the long-term success of our merchants and the viability of our portfolio. The Company’s portfolio of Thirf caproperties includes thirty neighborhood and community shopping centers and sixty four industrial properties, aggregating fourty million square feet. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on WRI. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.21.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 6.85. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $12.21 and a 1 year high of $32.17.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.94 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 67.05% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Lasher bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.89 per share, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 117,692 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,969.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

