Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Wendys Co (NASDAQ:WEN) – Research analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Wendys in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.06. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Wendys’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Wendys from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Wendys from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Wendys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendys in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Wendys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.31.

Shares of WEN opened at $21.12 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 41.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Wendys has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $24.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.01.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $404.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.02 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $43,163,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $17,200,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,297,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,247,000 after purchasing an additional 388,858 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wendys in the 4th quarter valued at $7,218,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Wendys by 192.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 394,529 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 259,616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.29% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

