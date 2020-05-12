Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Shares Acquired by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 79.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,327,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,326 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,976,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5,069.4% during the first quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 699,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 686,291 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,702,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,496,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,328,000 after purchasing an additional 593,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WAL opened at $32.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $58.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 35.68% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $285.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

In other news, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.99 per share, with a total value of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 249,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $180,125.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.50 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

