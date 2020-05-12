Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

WLKP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $24.50 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

Westlake Chemical Partners stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 6.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $653.83 million, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.05. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.48.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $250.55 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 6.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.4714 dividend. This is an increase from Westlake Chemical Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 106.78%.

In related news, Director Randy Woelfel bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.14 per share, for a total transaction of $39,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $131,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert Chao bought 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.12 per share, with a total value of $62,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,120,926.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $747,041.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 1,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners during the 4th quarter worth $397,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Partners by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

