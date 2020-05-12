Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.28. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$294.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$308.02 million.

WPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$42.50 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, CSFB set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th.

TSE WPM opened at C$59.77 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$26.50 and a 52 week high of C$61.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50. The stock has a market cap of $26.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 314.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$39.99.

In related news, Director John Brough sold 4,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.84, for a total transaction of C$173,347.73. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.10, for a total transaction of C$2,216,250.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 185,855 shares of company stock valued at $7,894,338.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.139 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 189.47%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

