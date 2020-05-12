WidePoint (WYY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $0.63.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on WidePoint from $1.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the government and commercial sectors in North America and Europe. It offers federally certified secure identity management and communications solutions through a proprietary portal. The company provides telecom lifecycle management solutions to corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations that provide visibility of telecom assets enabling clients to secure and manage the telecom assets; and telecom bill presentment analytical solutions, including bill presentment, subscriber data intelligence, and hosted voice analytics to communications service providers.

