William Blair Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness Inc (NYSE:PLNT) – William Blair lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Planet Fitness in a report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.26) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.23). William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.20). Planet Fitness had a net margin of 14.82% and a negative return on equity of 25.99%. The firm had revenue of $127.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLNT has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

NYSE:PLNT opened at $58.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.06 and its 200-day moving average is $67.25. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.23.

In other news, President Dorvin D. Lively bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $499,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 44,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,269.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig R. Benson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $1,586,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 92,000 shares of company stock worth $5,384,710 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,687,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5,107.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, and Panama.

