William Blair Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Repligen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the biotechnology company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. William Blair also issued estimates for Repligen’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Get Repligen alerts:

RGEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Repligen from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Repligen from $100.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 14.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.54 and its 200-day moving average is $95.32. Repligen has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $129.65.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.79 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

In other news, Director Nicolas Barthelemy sold 2,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $295,653.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,692.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total value of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,569,129.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,879,409 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Repligen by 27.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,348,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,088,000 after purchasing an additional 512,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $44,088,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Repligen during the first quarter worth $45,705,000. 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 1,178,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,013,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Repligen by 1,249.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 136,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,603,000 after acquiring an additional 126,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.