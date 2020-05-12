William Blair Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.22 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on VRSK. Zacks Investment Research cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Verisk Analytics from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.07.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $160.71 on Monday. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $116.61 and a 52-week high of $171.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 34.93% and a net margin of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $689.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.66%.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Andrew G. Mills sold 1,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total value of $298,080.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 77,569 shares in the company, valued at $13,107,609.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,867,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,445,000 after acquiring an additional 293,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,891,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,029,137,000 after acquiring an additional 84,173 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,816,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,935,000 after acquiring an additional 740,053 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,929,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,165,000 after acquiring an additional 158,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,573,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $533,595,000 after acquiring an additional 538,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

