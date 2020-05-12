William Blair Comments on Zogenix, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Zogenix in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.97) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Zogenix’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.51) EPS.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.08) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Zogenix had a negative net margin of 8,374.54% and a negative return on equity of 47.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 124800.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.83) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ZGNX. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Zogenix in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zogenix from $71.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zogenix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.36.

NASDAQ:ZGNX opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Zogenix has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $57.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.42.

In related news, Director Mark C. Wiggins purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $57,975.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $57,975. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cam L. Garner acquired 8,000 shares of Zogenix stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $174,640.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $260,225. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zogenix in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 63.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the first quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Zogenix during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000.

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of transformative central nervous system disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Fintepla/ZX008, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome.

