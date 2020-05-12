William Blair Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of LivePerson in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst A. Bhatia now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.36) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.40). William Blair also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.37) EPS.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a negative return on equity of 57.53%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $47.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of LivePerson from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.86.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $34.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

In related news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 11,374 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total transaction of $347,134.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 129,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after buying an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $440,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $2,779,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

About LivePerson

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.