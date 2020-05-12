William Blair Weighs in on SunOpta, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:SOY)

SunOpta, Inc. (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of SunOpta in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.06). William Blair also issued estimates for SunOpta’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

SunOpta (TSE:SOY) (NASDAQ:STKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$390.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$398.50 million.

SunOpta stock opened at C$4.86 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $490.88 million and a P/E ratio of -48.60. SunOpta has a 1-year low of C$1.70 and a 1-year high of C$6.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 263.60.

SunOpta Company Profile

SunOpta Inc sources non-genetically modified (non-GMO) and organic ingredients; and manufactures food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Global Ingredients and Consumer Products segments. The Global Ingredients segment offers organic fruit- and vegetable-based raw materials and ingredients, sweeteners, cocoa, coffees, ancient grains, nuts, seeds and pulses, and other organic food products; identity preserved, non-GMO, and organic seeds and grains, including soy, corn, and sunflower; and seed and grain-based animal feed, and pet food products.

