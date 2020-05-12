WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WISeKey International (NYSE:WKEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “WISeKey International Holding Ltd is a cybersecurity and IoT company. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of WISeKey International in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

NYSE:WKEY opened at $4.54 on Friday. WISeKey International has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.27.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI), and Internet of Things (IoT). The company offers microchips in various IoT sectors, including connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.

