Wix.Com (WIX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect Wix.Com to post earnings of ($0.64) per share for the quarter. Wix.Com has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Wix.Com (NASDAQ:WIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The information services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.66. Wix.Com had a negative return on equity of 27.21% and a negative net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Wix.Com to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wix.Com stock opened at $165.83 on Tuesday. Wix.Com has a twelve month low of $76.81 and a twelve month high of $166.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.98 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WIX. ValuEngine raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Wix.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Wix.Com in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Wix.Com in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Wix.Com from $165.00 to $152.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.47.

Wix.Com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd. develops and markets an Internet service that allows users to create Web content in Latin America, Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It offers Web development, design, and management solutions and apps through an online platform that enables its user base of businesses, organizations, professionals, and individuals to create a digital presence.

