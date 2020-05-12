Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Workhorse Group Inc. is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling medium-duty trucks. The Company’s products include trucks comprising powertrain and chassis. Powertrain includes E-GEN and AMP E-100. Chassis include W88, W22, W42 and W62. Workhorse Group Inc., formerly known as AMP Holding Inc., is based in Loveland, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BTIG Research started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Workhorse Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on Workhorse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ WKHS opened at $2.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.18 million, a P/E ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 2.25. Workhorse Group has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $5.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workhorse Group will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

