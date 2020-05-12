World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $65.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “World Acceptance Corporation is engaged in the small-loan consumer finance business, offering short-term small loans, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. “

Get World Acceptance alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $57.12 on Friday. World Acceptance has a 12-month low of $43.16 and a 12-month high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $497.83 million, a P/E ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.06. The company has a quick ratio of 20.84, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The credit services provider reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $163.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.49 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 11.96%. As a group, research analysts expect that World Acceptance will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 597,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $51,666,000 after buying an additional 123,576 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of World Acceptance by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 194,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,637,000 after buying an additional 7,160 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 81,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the last quarter. Berylson Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in World Acceptance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,028,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.55% of the company’s stock.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on World Acceptance (WRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.