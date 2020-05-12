WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (OTCMKTS:WYGPY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Worley Limited delivers projects, provides expertise in engineering, procurement and construction and offers consulting and advisory services. The company cover the full lifecycle, from creating new assets to sustaining and enhancing operating assets, in the hydrocarbons, mining, mineral, metals, chemicals, power and infrastructure sectors. Worley Limited, formerly known as WorleyParsons Limited, is based in North Sydney, Australia. “

Get WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WYGPY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of WYGPY stock opened at $5.44 on Friday. WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.26.

About WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR

WorleyParsons Limited provides professional services to resources and energy sectors comprising hydrocarbons, minerals, metals, chemicals, and infrastructure. It operates through Advisian, Major Projects and Integrated Solutions, and Services segments. The company provides engineering design and project delivery services, including maintenance, reliability support, and advisory services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR (WYGPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WORLEYPARSONS L/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.