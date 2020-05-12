WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 99.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,446 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System owned 0.07% of WP Carey worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in WP Carey by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 196,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in WP Carey by 9.1% during the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in WP Carey by 24.9% during the first quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 6,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WP Carey during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 7.3% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 58.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Christopher Niehaus acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,340.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.29 per share, for a total transaction of $82,290.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178 in the last 90 days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WPC opened at $61.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day moving average is $76.84.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

