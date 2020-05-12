WSP Global Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:WSP)

WSP Global Inc (TSE:WSP) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of WSP Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 7th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for WSP Global’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$104.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WSP Global in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$105.00 target price on shares of WSP Global and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$95.11.

TSE WSP opened at C$89.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.18. WSP Global has a 12-month low of C$59.83 and a 12-month high of C$98.12. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$83.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$86.93.

WSP Global (TSE:WSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.42). The company had revenue of C$1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.82 billion.

WSP Global Company Profile

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, Asia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highway, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and partners.

