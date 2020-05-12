XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Loop Capital boosted their price target on XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $108.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.11.

XPO stock opened at $68.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.52. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,598,046 shares of company stock worth $71,932,136. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 186.4% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in XPO Logistics by 531.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

