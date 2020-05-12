Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.78% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is an online provider of spot commodity trading services primarily in China. The Company provides services which includes account opening, investor education, market information, research, live discussion boards and real-time customer support. It facilitates the trading by individual customers of silver, gold and other precious metals and commodities on exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange. Yintech Investment Holdings Limited is headquartered in Shanghai, China. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Yintech Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

YIN stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. Yintech Investment has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $412.96 million, a PE ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.51.

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $63.49 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts predict that Yintech Investment will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Yintech Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yintech Investment by 31.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Yintech Investment by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yintech Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Yintech Investment Company Profile

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

