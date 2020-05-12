York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $45.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.81% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The York Water Company impounds, purifies and distributes water. They are regulated by the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission in the areas of billing, payment procedures, dispute processing, terminations, service territory, and rate setting. They must obtain PPUC approval before changing any of the aforementioned procedures. “

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Shares of York Water stock opened at $42.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.51 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. The firm has a market cap of $551.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44 and a beta of 0.14. York Water has a 1 year low of $33.52 and a 1 year high of $49.85.

York Water (NASDAQ:YORW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. York Water had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that York Water will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in York Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 92,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of York Water by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of York Water during the 1st quarter valued at about $413,000. 41.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

