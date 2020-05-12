Zacks: Analysts Expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to Announce -$0.49 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.57). Momenta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 57.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momenta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.26) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.43) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Momenta Pharmaceuticals.

Get Momenta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 994.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.37%.

Several research firms recently commented on MNTA. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Momenta Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

MNTA opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.25 and a beta of 1.50. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.33.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Wheeler sold 4,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total transaction of $146,637.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,466.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Agnieszka Cieplinska sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $27,233.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,496 shares of company stock worth $3,532,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,217,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $495,520,000 after purchasing an additional 933,884 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,357,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,464,000 after buying an additional 2,551,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,393,952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,515,000 after buying an additional 566,369 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,258,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Momenta Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,646,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

About Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

Read More: Dogs of the Dow

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momenta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.