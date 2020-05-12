Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Westpac Banking Corp. provides a broad range of banking and financial services. The company offers general banking services to retail, commercial, and institutional customers and provides investment management and insurance. For institutional and international clients, Westpac provides working capital loans, trade financing, foreign currency loans, leveraged leasing, project finance loans, and interest rate and currency products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Westpac Banking from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut Westpac Banking from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Westpac Banking from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Westpac Banking from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

WBK opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.96. Westpac Banking has a 1 year low of $7.98 and a 1 year high of $20.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,792 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 17,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, the Pacific region, and internationally. It operates through five divisions: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group, Westpac Institutional Bank, and Westpac New Zealand. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, moving to Australia, under 21 and student, business one, community solutions one, not-for-profit savings, and foreign currency accounts; term and farm management deposits; debit, credit, and travel money cards; home, personal, investment, small business, and commercial loans; and equipment, automotive, cash flow, property, insurance premium, corporate and structured finance, and trade and supply chain financing services.

