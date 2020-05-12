Zacks Investment Research Downgrades YPF (NYSE:YPF) to Sell

YPF (NYSE:YPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

Get YPF alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on YPF. Citigroup upgraded YPF from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.20 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded YPF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered YPF from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.23.

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $4.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.56. YPF has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $18.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF (NYSE:YPF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.19). YPF had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that YPF will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of YPF by 583.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,742 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 33,072 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of YPF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.55% of the company’s stock.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on YPF (YPF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.