Zacks Investment Research Lowers Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Varonis Systems Inc. provides an innovative software platform that allows enterprises to map, analyze, manage and migrate their unstructured data. Its products include DatAdvantage, DataPrivilege, IDU Classification Framework, Data Transport Engine and DatAnywhere. The company sells its products to small and medium businesses, and large multinational enterprises in financial services, consumer and retail, industrial, healthcare, and energy and utilities industries. Varonis Systems Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on VRNS. ValuEngine upgraded Varonis Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Varonis Systems from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Varonis Systems has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.54.

NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $74.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.97. Varonis Systems has a fifty-two week low of $48.95 and a fifty-two week high of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.29.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $54.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 93.70% and a negative net margin of 34.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza acquired 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,613. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rona Segev-Gal sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,028.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,094 shares of company stock valued at $10,748,948 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 641,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $8,928,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,794,000 after purchasing an additional 568,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter.

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

