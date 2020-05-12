Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) to Buy

Exela Technologies (NASDAQ:XELA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exela Technologies, Inc. is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions, Healthcare Solutions and Legal & Loss Prevention Services. ITPS provides industry solutions for banking and financial services, including lending solutions for mortgages, banking solutions for clearing, anti-money laundering, sanctions, cross-border settlement; property and casualty insurance solutions for enrollments, and communications. The HS segment offerings include integrated accounts payable and accounts receivable, and information management for both the healthcare payer and provider markets. The LLPS segment solutions include processing of legal claims for class action and mass action settlement administrations, involving project management support, notification and collection, analysis, and distribution of settlement funds. Exela Technologies Inc., formerly known as Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is based in United States. “

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ XELA opened at $0.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. Exela Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.09 and a 12-month high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $46.85 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 28,647,136 shares of Exela Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $2,864,713.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELA. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Exela Technologies by 6,449.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 417,362 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 934,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 121,020 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exela Technologies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 720,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 68,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Exela Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 41.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exela Technologies Company Profile

Exela Technologies, Inc (Exela), formerly Quinpario Acquisition Corp. 2, is engaged in providing information and transaction processing solutions. The Company’s segments include Information and Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS) and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exela Technologies (XELA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.