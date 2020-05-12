Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) to “Buy”

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $34.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.30% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

XNCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Xencor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.67.

XNCR opened at $32.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.92 and a quick ratio of 8.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.74 and its 200 day moving average is $34.02. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $46.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.28. Xencor had a negative net margin of 79.39% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $32.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.33 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Xencor will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 644,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $17,686,068.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ronin Capital, Llc sold 26,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $756,564.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Xencor by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Xencor by 24.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,728 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Xencor by 25.0% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Xencor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 93.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

