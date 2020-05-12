Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to “Strong-Buy”

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $6.25 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.32% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zix Corporation is the leading provider of hosted email encryption and e-prescribing services. ZixCorp’s hosted Email Encryption Service provides an easy and cost-effective way to ensure customer privacy and regulatory compliance for corporate email. Its PocketScript e-prescribing service reduces costs and improves patient care by automating the prescription process between payors, doctors, and pharmacies. “

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ZIXI. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of ZIX from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of ZIX from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.05.

ZIXI stock opened at $6.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.54. The company has a market capitalization of $348.70 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28. ZIX has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $50.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.64 million. ZIX had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 60.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZIX will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ZIX news, Director Richard Spurr sold 46,875 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $424,218.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $847,677.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly P. Haggerty sold 26,791 shares of ZIX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $242,726.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 164,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,629.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 209.9% in the first quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 99,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 67,600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ZIX by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 571,377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 80,847 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in ZIX by 7.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 877,674 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 59,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ZIX by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ZIX by 83.1% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 428,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 194,288 shares in the last quarter. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, archiving, and bring-your-own-device mobile security solutions for the healthcare, financial services, insurance, and government sectors primarily in the United States. The company offers ZixEncrypt that bundles email encryption and DLP capabilities to enable the secure exchange of email; ZixProtect, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spam, and viruses in email; and ZixArchive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

