ZEALAND PHARMA/S (ZEAL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect ZEALAND PHARMA/S to post earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S (NASDAQ:ZEAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.18 million. On average, analysts expect ZEALAND PHARMA/S to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S stock opened at $34.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.22. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 7.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZEAL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. ValuEngine raised ZEALAND PHARMA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ZEALAND PHARMA/S in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZEALAND PHARMA/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

ZEALAND PHARMA/S Company Profile

Zealand Pharma A/S, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, design, and development of peptide therapeutics-based medicines in Denmark. It has a portfolio of proprietary medicines in late-stage clinical development focusing on gastrointestinal and metabolic diseases. The company markets lixisenatide for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Adlyxin and Lyxumia; and a combination of lixisenatide and insulin glargine for the treatment of type 2 diabetes under the brand names of Soliqua 100/33 and Suliqua.

