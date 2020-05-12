Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zebra builds tracking technology and solutions that generate actionable information and insight, giving companies unprecedented visibility into their businesses by giving physical things a digital voice. Zebra’s extensive portfolio of solutions give real-time visibility into everything from products and physical assets to people, providing very precise operational data not only about where things are, but what condition they are in. This allows business leaders to use data to make better, more informed decisions, respond in real-time and ultimately, help businesses understand how they work, and how they could work better. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northcoast Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $202.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Imperial Capital decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.88.

ZBRA opened at $235.26 on Friday. Zebra Technologies has a 52-week low of $150.06 and a 52-week high of $260.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.22.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies will post 9.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $127,636.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,823.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 1,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.17, for a total value of $238,902.93. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,988,768.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,373,614 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 96 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

