Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $136.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.65% from the stock’s current price.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.51.

ZBH stock opened at $117.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.32. Zimmer Biomet has a 1-year low of $74.37 and a 1-year high of $161.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

