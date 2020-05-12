ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.90% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of a diverse, risk-sensitive portfolio of in-licensed cancer drugs to address unmet medical needs. The Company applies new insights from molecular and cancer biology to understand the efficacy and safety limitations of approved and developmental cancer therapies and identifies proprietary and related molecules for better patient treatment. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on ZIOPHARM Oncology and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded ZIOPHARM Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on ZIOPHARM Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. ZIOPHARM Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

NASDAQ ZIOP opened at $2.86 on Friday. ZIOPHARM Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The firm has a market cap of $577.51 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.50.

ZIOPHARM Oncology (NASDAQ:ZIOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ZIOPHARM Oncology will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,945,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,165,000 after buying an additional 1,453,295 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 28.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,416,000 after buying an additional 1,568,638 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,511,000 after buying an additional 140,447 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,000,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after buying an additional 23,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ZIOPHARM Oncology by 20.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 831,436 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after buying an additional 143,438 shares in the last quarter. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZIOPHARM Oncology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing a portfolio of immuno-oncology therapies for treating heterogenous solid tumors and unknown antigens. The company develops two immuno-oncology platform technologies, including Sleeping Beauty (SB), which is based on the genetic engineering of immune cells using a non-viral transposon/transposase system to reprogram T-cells outside of the body for infusion; and Controlled IL-12, which delivers interleukin 12 or IL-12, a master regular of the immune system, in a controlled and safe manner to focus the patient's immune system to attack cancer cells.

