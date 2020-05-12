Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates which are in clinical trial stage include ZYN002 and ZYN001 synthetic transdermal cannabinoid therapeutics for indications including refractory epilepsy, Fragile X syndrome, osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ZYNE. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 3.04. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts forecast that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,585 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $170,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the period. 45.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. The company is developing Zygel, a transdermal cannabidiol gel, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies; is in Phase II/III clinical trial to treat children and adolescent patients with fragile X syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trial for treating children and adolescent patients with autism spectrum disorder.

