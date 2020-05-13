-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) will post ($0.02) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Stealth BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). Stealth BioTherapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Stealth BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.10). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.09 million for the quarter.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on Stealth BioTherapeutics from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics stock. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 37,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Stealth BioTherapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MITO opened at $2.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.13. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a one year low of $0.90 and a one year high of $15.00.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases.

