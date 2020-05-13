-$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will announce ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services reported earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 137.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.45 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Kelly Services stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1 year low of $10.13 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.55. The company has a market cap of $541.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Kelly Services by 14.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 2.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 2.5% during the first quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 36,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

