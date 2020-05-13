-$0.55 EPS Expected for MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that MeiraGTx Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:MGTX) will post ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for MeiraGTx’s earnings. MeiraGTx posted earnings per share of ($0.63) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that MeiraGTx will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.06). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.35) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MeiraGTx.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 29.96% and a negative net margin of 313.70%.

MGTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. BidaskClub raised MeiraGTx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MeiraGTx from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Shenk sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $67,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter valued at $9,115,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 17,649 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 246,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 55,007 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,544 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in MeiraGTx by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares during the period. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MeiraGTx stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $535.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.12 and its 200 day moving average is $16.68. MeiraGTx has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $30.23.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

