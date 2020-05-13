16,954 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) Purchased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSJO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 555,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 106,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 83,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 78,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BSJO opened at $22.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $25.65.

