21Vianet Group (VNET) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. 21Vianet Group has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS and its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The information technology services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $150.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. On average, analysts expect 21Vianet Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VNET opened at $16.78 on Wednesday. 21Vianet Group has a 12-month low of $6.31 and a 12-month high of $17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.81 and its 200 day moving average is $11.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.32 and a beta of 0.27.

VNET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.80 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered 21Vianet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

