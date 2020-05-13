38,797 Shares in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Bought by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 38,797 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 20,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,150 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Devon Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.45 and a beta of 3.43.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.31. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 24.91% and a positive return on equity of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 93.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Devon Energy Corp will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

DVN has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

